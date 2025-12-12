Ramsdale conceded an own goal off Bruno Guimarães and a late goal from Leverkusen following a build-up play. Despite making six saves, the Newcastle defense allowed 17 shots and seven on target, leaving Ramsdale with a heavy workload on the night. He has now failed to keep a clean sheet in all four of his starts for Newcastle since Nick Pope's injury against Marseille in their previous Champions League fixture. Pope is expected to reclaim the starting role once he returns from injury later in December.