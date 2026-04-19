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Aaron Ramsdale News: Concedes two in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 19, 2026

Ramsdale recorded one save and allowed two goals in Saturday's 2-1 defeat against AFC Bournemouth.

Ramsdale's difficult stretch of form shows no sign of easing, with a third consecutive game conceding two goals. Since being appointed as the starter, the goalkeeper has managed just one clean sheet in eight games, which came away at Chelsea, conceding 18 goals and making 27 saves during that run. He will face his next test against Arsenal on Saturday.

Aaron Ramsdale
Newcastle United
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