Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Aaron Ramsdale headshot

Aaron Ramsdale News: Eight saves in heavy loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 23, 2025

Ramsdale recorded eight saves and allowed four goals in Saturday's 4-0 loss to Brighton. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 57th minute.

Ramsdale matched his season-high with eight saves on Saturday but couldn't do enough to help his team as they conceded four goals in the defeat against Brighton. This was the 14th goal conceded in Southampton's last five league games. The goalkeeper and the team will look to bounce back against Chelsea on Tuesday.

Aaron Ramsdale
Southampton
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now