Aaron Ramsdale News: Eight saves in heavy loss

Ramsdale matched his season-high with eight saves on Saturday but couldn't do enough to help his team as they conceded four goals in the defeat against Brighton. This was the 14th goal conceded in Southampton's last five league games. The goalkeeper and the team will look to bounce back against Chelsea on Tuesday.