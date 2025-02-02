Fantasy Soccer
Aaron Ramsdale News: Five saves in return

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 2, 2025

Ramsdale had five saves and allowed one goal in Saturday's 2-1 win against Ipswich Town.

Ramsdale turned aside five of six Ipswich Town shots on target Saturday in his return to the lineup as Southampton secured a 2-1 victory. The keeper was named to the starting XI after missing the previous fixture versus Newcastle with an undisclosed ailment. Over his last five appearances (five starts), Ramsdale has conceded 2.4 goals per appearance while making 18 saves, three clearances and recording one clean sheet. His next league challenge is likely to come Feb. 15 when Southampton host Bournemouth who have scored nine goals over their last three league clashes.

