Aaron Ramsdale

Aaron Ramsdale News: Four saves in league start

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 5, 2026

Ramsdale made four saves and allowed one goal in Wednesday's 2-1 win against Manchester United.

Ramsdale took his chance after replacing Nick Pope in the lineup, producing four good saves with nothing more he could have done about the goal conceded. Whether the change becomes permanent remains to be seen, but this display will certainly go a long way in boosting his chances. Newcastle face a demanding run of fixtures ahead, with the most significant being a UCL round of 16 first leg against Barcelona on Tuesday.

