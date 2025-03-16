Aaron Ramsdale News: One save in home defeat
Ramsdale registered one save and allowed two goals in Saturday's 2-1 loss against Wolverhampton.
Ramsdale has now conceded 16 goals in his last five games in a campaign where Southampton now look beyond survival. They will need to pull in some results to prevent taking the record of lowest points in Premier League history. He has made more than one save in each of his five previous matches up until this point.
