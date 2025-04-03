Aaron Ramsdale News: Only one goal conceded
Ramsdale had two saves and allowed one goal in Wednesday's 1-1 draw versus Crystal Palace.
After conceding multiple goals in each of his previous five appearances, Ramsdale let only one past him Wednesday via a last-minute Matheus Franca effort. Without a clean sheet since Dec. 22, he will look to get one Sunday at Tottenham. Since then, Ramsadale has logged 57 saves and 32 goals conceded in 13 appearances.
