Aaron Ramsdale News: Remarkable performance in defeat

Ramsdale had seven saves and allowed three goals in Saturday's 3-0 defeat versus Aston Villa.

If you only looked at the score from Southampton's game against Aston Villa, you would think that Ramsdale had a below-average day in net. Yet even with conceding three goals, he was Southampton's best player on the pitch by far. The 26 year old made seven saves, denied not one but two (!) penalties, and four of his saves were diving ones as well. Southampton's defense has been porous this season, but Ramsdale has certainly gotten valuable and extensive experience in shot-stopping.