Aaron Ramsdale headshot

Aaron Ramsdale News: Saves penalty in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 25, 2026

Ramsdale made four saves and allowed two goals in Tuesday's 3-2 win over Qarabag.

Ramsdale was handed a rare start with his side holding a commanding advantage from the first leg. He made four saves, highlighted by a penalty save, as Newcastle advanced to the round of 16. Despite the strong showing, Nick Pope remains the clear first choice, limiting Ramsdale's prospects for regular minutes.

Aaron Ramsdale
Newcastle United
