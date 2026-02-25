Aaron Ramsdale News: Saves penalty in win
Ramsdale made four saves and allowed two goals in Tuesday's 3-2 win over Qarabag.
Ramsdale was handed a rare start with his side holding a commanding advantage from the first leg. He made four saves, highlighted by a penalty save, as Newcastle advanced to the round of 16. Despite the strong showing, Nick Pope remains the clear first choice, limiting Ramsdale's prospects for regular minutes.
