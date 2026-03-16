Aaron Ramsdale News: Three saves for win

Ramsdale made three saves and secured a clean sheet in Saturday's 1-0 victory versus Chelsea. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 84th minute.

Ramsdale stopped all three shots he faced against Chelsea and earned his first Premier League clean sheet in a while. The goalkeeper was good throughout the match and stood tall at a few key moments to earn all three points. There's a big test coming up with a mid-week clash against Barcelona a tall order for Ramsdale.