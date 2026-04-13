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Aaron Ramsdale News: Three saves in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 13, 2026

Ramsdale registered three saves and allowed two goals in Sunday's 2-1 loss versus Crystal Palace. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 93rd minute.

Ramsdale faced five shots during Sunday's loss, stopping only three of them during a disappointing loss. The goalkeeper has been solid this season, but he didn't do well this match as Newcastle couldn't compete with Crystal Palace. Ramsdale will hope to bounce back against Bournemouth.

Aaron Ramsdale
Newcastle United
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