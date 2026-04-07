Aaron Ramsey News: Retires from professional football

Ramsey announced his retirement from professional football, bringing an end to a 20-year playing career that took him from Cardiff City to the top of the European game, per Sky Sports Football.

Ramsey spent 11 years at Arsenal after joining from his hometown club in 2008, making 369 appearances, scoring 64 goals and providing 60 assists for the Gunners across all competitions, including the FA Cup final winners in both 2014 and 2017. He was one of the most complete midfielders of his generation at his peak, winning three FA Cups with Arsenal before moving to Juventus in 2019. On the international stage, Ramsey earned 86 caps for Wales and scored 21 goals, captaining the Dragons to the Euro 2016 semifinals in one of the most memorable campaigns in Welsh football history. His later years were blighted by persistent injuries that limited his impact at Juventus, Nice, Rangers, Cardiff and finally Pumas, but his legacy as one of the finest Welsh footballers and Arsenal midfielders of his era is beyond question.