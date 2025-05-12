Aaron Wan-Bissaka News: Assists second goal in 2-0 win
Wan-Bissaka assisted once to go with zero corners and two chances created in Sunday's 2-0 victory against Manchester United.
Wan-Bissaka found Jarrod Bowen against his former side, Manchester United, as they won 2-0 at Old Trafford. He has assisted in back-to-back games, bringing him to four assists for the season. He created two chances in the game to make it seven chances created in his last four matches played.
