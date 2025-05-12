Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Aaron Wan-Bissaka headshot

Aaron Wan-Bissaka News: Assists second goal in 2-0 win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 12, 2025

Wan-Bissaka assisted once to go with zero corners and two chances created in Sunday's 2-0 victory against Manchester United.

Wan-Bissaka found Jarrod Bowen against his former side, Manchester United, as they won 2-0 at Old Trafford. He has assisted in back-to-back games, bringing him to four assists for the season. He created two chances in the game to make it seven chances created in his last four matches played.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka
West Ham United
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now