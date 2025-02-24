Aaron Wan-Bissaka News: Elite performance in win

Wan-Bissaka assisted once to go with one shot (one on goal), one cross (one accurate) and two chances created in Saturday's 1-0 victory over Arsenal.

Wan-Bissaka had one of his best matches of the season against Arsenal on Saturday. In 90 minutes played, he tallied one assist, created two chances, completed three of his four dribbles, won nine of his 14 duels, and was not dribbled past a single time. The right back now has four goal contributions in 24 Premier League starts this season, and should have more opportunities to add to his tally this Thursday against Leicester City.