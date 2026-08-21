Aaron Wan-Bissaka News: Joins Aston Villa on loan
Wan-Bissaka has joined Aston Villa on a season-long loan from West Ham, with a conditional obligation to buy, the club announced.
Wan-Bissaka came through Crystal Palace's academy before spending five seasons at Manchester United, where he won the FA Cup and EFL Cup and made nearly 200 appearances, then joined West Ham for the previous two seasons. He recorded 33 tackles, 40 interceptions and 94 clearances across 25 Premier League appearances last season. The DR Congo international featured at the 2026 World Cup and is expected to provide competition for Matty Cash at right back.
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