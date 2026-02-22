Aaron Wan-Bissaka News: Makes five clearances in draw
Wan-Bissaka recorded five clearances, two crosses (one accurate) and one chance created in Saturday's 0-0 draw versus Bournemouth.
Wan-Bissaka was involved mostly in defensive work as his team managed to obtain another point and clean sheet despite giving up ball possession. The right-back has completed 90 minutes in each of the last six league games while delivering two assists in one of those outings. In terms of defensive production, he's now averaging 4.4 clearances, 2.9 balls recovered and 1.7 interceptions per match over the current Premier League campaign.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Aaron Wan-Bissaka See More
-
Fantasy Premier League Rankings
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 279 days ago
-
Fantasy Premier League Rankings
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 279 days ago
-
DraftKings Fantasy Soccer
DraftKings DFS EPL Strategies & Projections for Tuesday, Feb. 1012 days ago
-
Fantasy Premier League Rankings
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 2613 days ago
-
Fantasy Premier League Rankings
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 2613 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Aaron Wan-Bissaka See More