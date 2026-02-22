Aaron Wan-Bissaka News: Makes five clearances in draw

Wan-Bissaka recorded five clearances, two crosses (one accurate) and one chance created in Saturday's 0-0 draw versus Bournemouth.

Wan-Bissaka was involved mostly in defensive work as his team managed to obtain another point and clean sheet despite giving up ball possession. The right-back has completed 90 minutes in each of the last six league games while delivering two assists in one of those outings. In terms of defensive production, he's now averaging 4.4 clearances, 2.9 balls recovered and 1.7 interceptions per match over the current Premier League campaign.