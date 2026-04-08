Aaron Wan-Bissaka headshot

Aaron Wan-Bissaka News: Option again after absence

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 8, 2026

Wan-Bissaka is an option to play again after he was kept in Congo following their qualification for the World Cup, according to The Standard.

Wan-Bissaka was not in the club's return match from the international break after he was kept in Congo to celebrate with his teammates following their first World Cup qualification since 1974. However, the full-back is now set to rejoin his team and play again, having trained with his teammates on Tuesday. This will give the club their starting right-back available again, likely to return to that role immediately as they face Wolves on Friday.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka
West Ham United
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