Aaron Wan-Bissaka News: Own goal disaster

Wan-Bissaka registered an own goal and two crosses (zero accurate) in Monday's 2-1 defeat against Chelsea.

Wan-Bissaka's own goal let to the loss Monday. He's still a key feature in the lineup for the hammers with a total of 18 clearances, 12 crosses (five accurate) and 16 interceptions in the last six league games, adding on to his two goals and one assist in 23 PL matches.