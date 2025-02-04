Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Aaron Wan-Bissaka headshot

Aaron Wan-Bissaka News: Own goal disaster

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 4, 2025

Wan-Bissaka registered an own goal and two crosses (zero accurate) in Monday's 2-1 defeat against Chelsea.

Wan-Bissaka's own goal let to the loss Monday. He's still a key feature in the lineup for the hammers with a total of 18 clearances, 12 crosses (five accurate) and 16 interceptions in the last six league games, adding on to his two goals and one assist in 23 PL matches.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka
West Ham United
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now