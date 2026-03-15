Aaron Wan-Bissaka News: Records two crosses
Wan-Bissaka recorded two crosses (zero accurate) and three tackles in Saturday's 1-1 draw against Manchester City.
Wan-Bissaka would enter the starting XI again after sitting on the bench for an FA Cup match, seeing the start at right-back. He would see two crosses in the attack, not his best day, as his team was forced to defend most of the match. He also added three clearances and three tackles in the defense.
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