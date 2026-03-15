Aaron Wan-Bissaka headshot

Aaron Wan-Bissaka News: Records two crosses

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 15, 2026

Wan-Bissaka recorded two crosses (zero accurate) and three tackles in Saturday's 1-1 draw against Manchester City.

Wan-Bissaka would enter the starting XI again after sitting on the bench for an FA Cup match, seeing the start at right-back. He would see two crosses in the attack, not his best day, as his team was forced to defend most of the match. He also added three clearances and three tackles in the defense.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka
West Ham United
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Aaron Wan-Bissaka See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Aaron Wan-Bissaka See More
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 30
SOC
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 30
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
6 days ago
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 30
SOC
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 30
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
9 days ago
DraftKings DFS EPL Strategies & Projections for Wednesday, March 4
SOC
DraftKings DFS EPL Strategies & Projections for Wednesday, March 4
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
11 days ago
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 29
SOC
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 29
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
13 days ago
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 29
SOC
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 29
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
13 days ago