Wan-Bissaka saw the full 90 and the start for both games to begin the season, notching a decent effort with his two chances created, six clearances and seven crosses. However, it was not enough to hold the spot for a third game, with new signing Kyle Walker-Peters taking his spot. That said, it appears Wan-Bissaka could be losing his place in the team, as El Hadji Malick Diouf has two assists in three starts and appears to have the left-back spot captured, while Walker-Peters is starting to slot in at right-back.