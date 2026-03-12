Aaron Zehnter Injury: Dealing with illness
Zehnter (illness) won't be an option for Saturday's clash against Hoffenheim, according to new coach Dieter Hecking.
Zehnter has been battling an illness this week and wasn't able to train fully, so he won't be available for Saturday's clash against Hoffenheim. The defender has mostly been a bench option lately, so his absence should have only a minor impact on the starting XI.
