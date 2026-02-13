Aaron Zehnter Injury: Doubtful to face Leipzig

Zehnter is unlikely for Sunday's match against Leipzig, according to manager Daniel Bauer.

Zehnter was out for the club's last outing and appears to be heading towards a repeat offense Sunday, with the defender remaining doubtful. This will be something to watch with his 14 starts in 16 appearances this season, earning normal time. However, if he misses out again, Jeanuel Belocian is a likely replacement.