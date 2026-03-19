Aaron Zehnter News: Clears illness

Zehnter (illness) is back available for Saturday's clash against Bremen, according to coach Dieter Hecking. "Except for the long-term injured, everyone was able to train fully this week."

Zehnter missed the last two matches due to illness but is back in the mix for Saturday's clash against Bremen after not appearing on the injury report, with new coach Dieter Hecking confirming the squad trained at full strength aside from long-term absences. He opened the campaign as a regular starter, but the coaching change combined with Joakim Maehle's return from injury is expected to cut into his minutes down the stretch.