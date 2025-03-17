Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Abdallah Dipo Sima headshot

Abdallah Dipo Sima News: Back from suspension

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 17, 2025

Sima completed his one-game suspension for yellow cards accumulation and will be eligible to face Toulouse on March. 30.

Sima missed Sunday's 0-0 draw against Reims and is now available to play for their next contest after the international break. He has been a regular starter this season and should be expected to return to the starting XI immediately now that he is an option.

Abdallah Dipo Sima
Brest
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now