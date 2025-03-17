Abdallah Dipo Sima News: Back from suspension
Sima completed his one-game suspension for yellow cards accumulation and will be eligible to face Toulouse on March. 30.
Sima missed Sunday's 0-0 draw against Reims and is now available to play for their next contest after the international break. He has been a regular starter this season and should be expected to return to the starting XI immediately now that he is an option.
