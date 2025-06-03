Abdallah Dipo Sima News: Brillant season with Brest

Dipo Sima made 40 appearances acrosss all competitions for Brest in the 2024-25 season, netting 12 goals and providing two assists.

Dipo Sima's clinical finishing and movement in the box were key to Brest's attacking success, especially with his three goals in the first two Champions League games. Dipo Sima was loaned by Brighton to Brest to allow him to see some good playing time and develop his potential this season. His contributions in crucial moments helped secure important points for the team, making his loan an overall success. He will now head back to England after ending his loan spell with a blurry future since he has only one year left on his contract.