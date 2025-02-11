Abdallah Dipo Sima News: Four shots in loss
Sima had four shots (zero on goal) and one cross (zero accurate) in Tuesday's 3-0 defeat to Paris Saint-Germain.
Sima got the start and sent in four shots during Tuesday's loss, though he never really looked too dangerous. It was always going to be a brutally difficult match and it went about exactly as expected. The striker will have more chances in coming matches against more beatable opponents.
