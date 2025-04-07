Abdallah Dipo Sima News: Scores in return

Sima scored a goal off his lone shot and drew two fouls during Saturday's 2-1 win over Monaco.

Sima finally returned to the team after being suspended for the last game before the international break and then being an unused substitute on the previous contest. And the forward had a decisive contribution in the 42nd minute as he appeared at the right spot to send home a rebound off the goalkeeper to break the deadlock. That's now goals in back-to-back games for Sima and five over 21 league starts this season.