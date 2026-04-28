Abdallah Dipo Sima headshot

Abdallah Dipo Sima News: Scores on Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 28, 2026

Sima scored one goal to go with eight shots (two on goal) in Friday's 3-3 draw against Brest.

Sima scored the team's second goal in the match which was also his second in the league campaign. He had eight shots and two were accurate. He provided 19 passes in the match out of which 10 were accurate.

Abdallah Dipo Sima
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