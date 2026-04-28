Abdallah Dipo Sima News: Scores on Friday
Sima scored one goal to go with eight shots (two on goal) in Friday's 3-3 draw against Brest.
Sima scored the team's second goal in the match which was also his second in the league campaign. He had eight shots and two were accurate. He provided 19 passes in the match out of which 10 were accurate.
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