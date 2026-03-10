Abdallah Dipo Sima News: Sets up opener

Sima assisted once to go with four shots (zero on goal) and two chances created in Sunday's 3-0 victory against Metz.

Sima provided an assist for Saud Abdulhamid with a cutback inside the box against Metz on Sunday, adding a season high four shots and two key passes.The forward usually holds a substitute role, having started just two of his 14 appearances this season, but he took advantage of the injuries to Allan Saint-Maximin and Wesley Said to earn a start and showcase his qualities.