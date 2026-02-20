Abdelhamid Ait Boudlal Injury: Back available Sunday

Ait Boudlal (thigh) trained with the team Friday and is back available for Sunday's clash against Auxerre, according to Francois Rauzy from ICI Armorique.

Ait Boudlal looks to be past his thigh issue after returning to full team training Friday and is back available for Sunday's matchup against Auxerre. The center-back's role is however still up in the air heading into kickoff. He has been a steady starter throughout the season, but the arrival of new coach Franck Haise could shake up the rotation and potentially impact his minutes moving forward.