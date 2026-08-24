Abdelhamid Ait Boudlal News: Impresses defensively in draw

Ait Boudlal recorded six tackles (four won), eight clearances and one interception in Sunday's 2-2 draw against Paris Saint-Germain.

Ait Boudlal delivered a strong defensive performance, leading his side with eight clearances while winning all four of his tackles as PSG applied increasing pressure. The center-back's physicality and reading of the game helped keep PSG scoreless for the opening hour before the visitors eventually fought back. His performance highlighted his value at the heart of the defense, though potential transfer interest could make his situation one to monitor before the window closes.