Ait Boudlal opened Rennes' scoring with a surging run from defense, carrying his momentum into the box to meet Mahdi Camara's cross and fire high into the right top corner. He stayed aggressive along the backline, stepped into midfield to intercept passes, and helped launch multiple transitions, adding two tackles, one interception and two clearances. Ait Boudlal now appears to be an undisputed starter in the Rennes backline, and his recent goal contributions (two goals and one assist) in his last four appearances, have convinced coach Habib Beye to give him three consecutive starts.