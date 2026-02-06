Abqar returned to full team training this week and is expected to be available for Sunday's clash against Alaves. The center back was close to making his return last week, but the match came too soon, and he is now firmly back in contention after completing a full week of training with the group. Abqar has been a regular starter for Getafe this season and should be in line to reclaim a similar role if he can stay healthy moving forward. That said, with the recent addition of Zaid Romero, he could face increased competition for minutes at the back.