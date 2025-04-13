Abdelkabir Abqar Injury: Faces likely serious injury

Abqar was forced off in the 76th minute due to an apparent torn hamstring that could rule him out for the remainder of the season, coach Eduardo Coudet confirmed in a press conference, according to AS. "I have a feeling he's got something serious. He's definitely torn his muscle. It's a serious muscle injury. We'll have to wait and see what the medical tests are. It could be a long-term problem."

Abqar could be ruled out for the remainder of the season after suffering an apparent torn hamstring on Sunday. He will likely be assessed in the coming days to determine the extent of the issue and whether he will miss an extended period as expected. If that is the case, Facundo Garces could take on a larger role in the backline during his absence.