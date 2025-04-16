Abdelkabir Abqar Injury: Out at least one month

Abqar underwent medical tests on Monday which confirmed a severe tear of the semimembranosus hamstring muscle in his right leg. He is expected to be sidelined for four to six weeks, the club announced.

Abqar will be sidelined for the next four to six weeks due to a significant tear in his hamstring muscle. This is a big blow for the team as he is a regular starter for Alaves when fully fit. Facundo Garces is expected to see increased playing time and a larger role in the backline until he returns.