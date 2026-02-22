Abdelkabir Abqar headshot

Abdelkabir Abqar Injury: Subs off with discomfort

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 22, 2026

Abqar left Sunday's 1-0 loss to Sevilla with a potential muscle issue.

Abqar played 67 minutes in the weekend clash but asked to be subbed off due to an apparent thigh pain. The defender could be a doubt ahead of the next visit to Real Madrid, with the event of an absence forcing his team to include either Diego Rico or Sebastian Boselli in the back five.

Abdelkabir Abqar
Getafe
