Abdelkabir Abqar Injury: Subs off with discomfort
Abqar left Sunday's 1-0 loss to Sevilla with a potential muscle issue.
Abqar played 67 minutes in the weekend clash but asked to be subbed off due to an apparent thigh pain. The defender could be a doubt ahead of the next visit to Real Madrid, with the event of an absence forcing his team to include either Diego Rico or Sebastian Boselli in the back five.
