Abdelkabir Abqar Injury: Suffers quadriceps injury

Abqar (quadriceps) is ruled out for the time being due to injury, according to Comuniate.

Abqar picked up a quad injury in the last match against Sevilla and is sidelined for now as he focuses on recovering from the setback. The center-back has dealt with multiple injury issues this season, so the staff is not expected to rush him back into action. With Abqar out, Zaid Romero stands as the primary beneficiary and is in line to take on a larger role moving forward.