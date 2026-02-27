Abdelkabir Abqar headshot

Abdelkabir Abqar Injury: Suffers quadriceps injury

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 27, 2026

Abqar (quadriceps) is ruled out for the time being due to injury, according to Comuniate.

Abqar picked up a quad injury in the last match against Sevilla and is sidelined for now as he focuses on recovering from the setback. The center-back has dealt with multiple injury issues this season, so the staff is not expected to rush him back into action. With Abqar out, Zaid Romero stands as the primary beneficiary and is in line to take on a larger role moving forward.

Abdelkabir Abqar
Getafe
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Abdelkabir Abqar See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Abdelkabir Abqar See More
Sleeper La Liga Rankings: Top 400 for the 2025/26 Season
SOC
Sleeper La Liga Rankings: Top 400 for the 2025/26 Season
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
218 days ago