Abdelkabir Abqar News: Added to bench
Abqar (quadriceps) is on the bench for Monday's match against Real Madrid.
Abqar is back with his team after a slight injury scare, as he will miss no games due to the injury. However, he has been placed on the bench after three straight starts, needing to build up fitness before starting again.
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Abdelkabir Abqar
