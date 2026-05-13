Abdelkabir Abqar headshot

Abdelkabir Abqar News: Clears suspension

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 13, 2026 at 2:37pm

Abqar is back in contention following his ban in the midweek clash with Mallorca.

Abqar has seen consistent minutes in the middle of the back line lately, so he should now be a solid alternative to Zaid Romero and Djene Dakonam, though the former scored a goal Wednesday and the latter could move to the midfield line. While his value is usually limited to defensive output, Abqar has delivered two assists across 21 league appearances this season, and he's averaging 3.3 clearances per game.

Abdelkabir Abqar
Getafe
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