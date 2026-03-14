Abdelkabir Abqar headshot

Abdelkabir Abqar News: Receives red card

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 14, 2026

Abqar was shown a straight red card in the 55th minute of Saturday's match against Atletico Madrid.

Abqar was sent off with a straight red card during the second half of Saturday's clash against Atletico Madrid and will miss at least one match due to suspension. The Moroccan had started four of his last five appearances, and his absence could be felt, with Sebastian Boselli expected to start in central defense in his place.

Abdelkabir Abqar
Getafe
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