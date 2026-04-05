Abdelkabir Abqar News: Returning from suspension
Abqar has served his ban and is an option for his club again.
Abqar was out for two games through a ban but is set to play again, returning to face Levante. He has started in four of his past five outings but has been hindered by injuries this season, only starting in 12 games despite only a few appearances from the bench.
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