Abdelkabir Abqar News: Set for suspension
Abqar is suspended for one match due to yellow card accumulation.
Abqar is hitting the sidelines just a month after a previous suspension, this time due to his 10th yellow card this campaign. After starting the past two games, this will result in a significant loss. With Abqar out, Djene Dakonam could move back into the defense, or the club could welcome Sebastian Boselli or Diego Rico into the starting XI.
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