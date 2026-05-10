Abdelkabir Abqar News: Set for suspension

Abqar is suspended for one match due to yellow card accumulation.

Abqar is hitting the sidelines just a month after a previous suspension, this time due to his 10th yellow card this campaign. After starting the past two games, this will result in a significant loss. With Abqar out, Djene Dakonam could move back into the defense, or the club could welcome Sebastian Boselli or Diego Rico into the starting XI.