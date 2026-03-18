Abdelkabir Abqar headshot

Abdelkabir Abqar News: Suspended two games

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 18, 2026

Abqar received a two-game ban due to misconduct that resulted in a red card during the last clash against Atletico, according to the RFEF.

Abqar picked up a straight red for misconduct on Alexander Sorloth in the last La Liga clash and has been handed a two-game suspension by the Spanish league. That is a real hit for Getafe, as he had started four of the last six matches and was settling into a steady role in the back line. His absence will force a defensive reshuffle, with Djene Dakonam the clear favorite to step in and fill the gap over the next two fixtures.

Abdelkabir Abqar
Getafe
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