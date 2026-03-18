Abdelkabir Abqar News: Suspended two games
Abqar received a two-game ban due to misconduct that resulted in a red card during the last clash against Atletico, according to the RFEF.
Abqar picked up a straight red for misconduct on Alexander Sorloth in the last La Liga clash and has been handed a two-game suspension by the Spanish league. That is a real hit for Getafe, as he had started four of the last six matches and was settling into a steady role in the back line. His absence will force a defensive reshuffle, with Djene Dakonam the clear favorite to step in and fill the gap over the next two fixtures.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Abdelkabir Abqar See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Abdelkabir Abqar See More