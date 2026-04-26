Abderrahman Rebbach News: Assists first in comeback to win

Rebbach assisted once to go with two shots (one on goal), 10 crosses (three accurate) and five corners in Saturday's 2-1 win against Mallorca.

Rebbach picked up his second assist of the season, both of which have come in his last four matches. He has started a total of 10 games this season, starting in the last two matches that he has played in. He has created three chances in this match and also taken five corners and 10 crosses in total. He has created three chances for the third time this season.