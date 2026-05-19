Abderrahman Rebbach News: Assists in 1-0 away win

Rebbach assisted once to go with one cross (one accurate) and one chance created in Sunday's 1-0 win against Oviedo.

Rebbach assisted Toni Martinez for the only goal of the game as they defeated Oviedo 1-0 away from home. This was his fourth assist of the season, with the last three coming in his last five matches. He has started each of the last five matches, having only started a total of 14 games throughout the season. In these five games, he has created seven chances.