Abderrahman Rebbach News: Assists in loss to Athletic

Rebbach assisted once to go with one shot (zero on goal), five crosses (one accurate) and two corners in Saturday's 4-2 loss versus Athletic.

Rebbach set up Nahuel Tenaglia's goal midway through the second half with a perfect corner delivery. The winger, who has been playing as a left wing-back of late, has provided a spark on that flank with three assists over his last five league appearances (two starts). That will make him a valuable fantasy asset, especially ff he grabs eligibility as a defender or midfielder, due to his crossing numbers and assist potential.