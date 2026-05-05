Abderrahman Rebbach headshot

Abderrahman Rebbach News: Assists in loss to Athletic

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 5, 2026

Rebbach assisted once to go with one shot (zero on goal), five crosses (one accurate) and two corners in Saturday's 4-2 loss versus Athletic.

Rebbach set up Nahuel Tenaglia's goal midway through the second half with a perfect corner delivery. The winger, who has been playing as a left wing-back of late, has provided a spark on that flank with three assists over his last five league appearances (two starts). That will make him a valuable fantasy asset, especially ff he grabs eligibility as a defender or midfielder, due to his crossing numbers and assist potential.

Abderrahman Rebbach
Deportivo Alaves
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now