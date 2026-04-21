Abderrahman Rebbach News: Eligible going forward

Rebbach is an option again following his suspension against Real Madrid due to yellow card accumulation.

Rebbach could return to the rotation alongside Youssef Enriquez, with both players currently expected to compete for a wing-back position. The Algerian started the last time he was available but had previously seen erratic playing time. He has produced multiple crosses in each of his last three league outings, though his value might depend on how much he gets involved in set pieces and whether he can avoid disciplinary issues.