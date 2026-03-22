Abderrahman Rebbach News: Scores and assists as substitute

Rebbach scored one goal and assisted once from one shot and one chance created in Sunday's 4-3 win versus Celta Vigo.

Rebbach replaced Jon Pacheco at halftime and assisted Toni Martinez for the equalizer in the 74th minute, before netting the winner in the 78th minute with a brilliant composed finish. Rebbach also made four tackles and a clearance. These were his first goal contributions of the campaign.