Abderrahman Rebbach News: Set for suspension
Rebbach will serve a one-match ban due to an accumulation of five yellow cards in La Liga.
Rebbach picked up his fifth yellow card in La Liga play and will serve a one-match suspension for next Tuesday's clash against Real Madrid. The attacking midfielder has been mainly a bench option for Alaves this season despite starting the last game, therefore his absence will have only a minor impact on the starting XI.
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