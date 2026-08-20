Abderrahman Rebbach News: Struggles in service

Rebbach generated one shot (zero on goal), seven crosses (zero accurate) and two corners in Thursday's 1-1 draw versus Rayo Vallecano.

None of Rebbach's seven crosses were considered accurate, and he failed to put his lone shot on frame. That's not a good look, especially since the match ended in a draw. Rebbach will need to improve his efficiency to remain in the starting lineup but has a tough matchup looming against a Villarreal defense which was solid in LaLiga last season.